LETTERS: Review board for prescriptions would hinder health care

Editor: As the April 5th Sentinel Colorado editorial, “State drug price limits would not drive down prescription prices” states, a bill like SB21-175 would inhibit access to medication and ultimately hurt patients.

While addressing high healthcare costs is important, creating a Prescription Drug Affordability Review Board is not the right solution. The policy, which would allow a committee of political appointees to decide what medical treatments should be available in Colorado, has dangerous ramifications. It would not only undermine what treatment options doctors can recommend, but also prevent patients from accessing therapies and medications that they need.

Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, we have seen firsthand, the value of pharmaceutical companies. They are the heroes of 2020 by developing multiple vaccines, and I am very grateful to have already received my shots. There are so many additional treatments and cures in development right now, but that innovation could halt if this affordability board is implemented.

SB21-175 is not the right legislation for patients in Colorado, especially in the middle of a global pandemic. Today, our health is at risk like never before, and I urge our state officials to vote “no” on this bill.

— Pam Ridler, via [email protected]