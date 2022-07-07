LETTERS: Republicans need to answer to their ‘mental health problem’ claim

Editor: Now that the Highland Park Fourth of July mass shooting is dominating network news, it is time to avoid getting into the trap of the insincere and dismissive response, “It’s a mental health problem.”

It is important that Congressional Republicans, and anyone running for an elected position, are called out when they ‘hide’ behind the mantra of ‘mental health’ after a mass shooting, or when a call for reasonable gun control laws are brought back to the political discourse. Everyone needs to be reminded that the Republican-controlled House of Representative and Senate passed legislation that was signed into law by President Trump, in February 2017, that repealed an Obama era regulation that was designed to prevent people with a history of mental illness to be able to purchase firearms.

If the Republican mantra: ‘It’s a mental health problem, not a gun problem’, then all of those Congressional Republicans, especially those running for re-election, “How and why did you vote back in 2017 that made it easier for people with a history of mental health problems to buy firearms?”

Some people ask, “Why should we study history?”

Easy answer, “To keep people accountable, and not to be deceive by their lies.”

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]