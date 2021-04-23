LETTERS: Reduce greenhouse gasses, increase environmental justice

Editor: A bill that is introduced in the Colorado Senate has a long journey before it becomes law. There are 20+ different weigh stations along the way. Now is the time in Colorado to pass as many impactful bills related to the state of our environment and health as possible. I don’t want to be part of a do-nothing or worst obstructionist political generation. On April 20, SB-21-200 (Reduce Greenhouse Gases Increase Environmental Justice) made it through a weigh station; the Transportation and Energy Committee.

Senator Zenzinger was clearly on the fence and in the end, decided to vote yes. The vote was along party lines. Thank you Senator Zenzinger, Winter, Donavan, and Pettersen.

This is important for several reasons. The obvious reason is that this important bill moves forward through the long haul to the governors desk. If the bill is signed into law it will hopefully be one of a suite of climate bills that addresses greenhouse gases, air quality, and the dire situation we are in with our neglected and abused environment. In the end, what we do to our planet we do to ourselves. You can see that with rising cancer rates, asthma rates, and deaths due to extreme weather conditions. The other reason is that this is another example of how women lead. It is clear from historical data, locally and globally that if we are going to succeed at implementing solutions to climate change it is women that will lead the way!

— Adam Meltzer, via [email protected]