LETTERS: Rebecca McClellan is committed to Colorado students

Editor: I strongly encourage your vote to re-elect Rebecca McClellan to the Colorado State Board of Education in CD6.

Rebecca McClellan has lived in my neighborhood since 1997, where she and Jim have raised their children, volunteering in our local public schools along the way. We have seen firsthand Rebecca’s commitment to public education from her volunteer work, service as a PTCO Secretary, and her service as Liaison to the Cherry Creek School District when she served on our Centennial City Council. On the State Board, Rebecca has worked tirelessly to increase academic excellence and opportunity for every Colorado Student. As a Board Legislative Liaison, Rebecca McClellan testified before the legislature to help pass the bipartisan full day kindergarten bill. She successfully advocated for our state recovery funds to prioritize proven strategies like high impact tutoring to accelerate academic growth and boost achievement. Rebecca has worked to support the bipartisan READ Act to deliver evidence based literacy instruction to more Colorado students, including students with dyslexia. When she noticed that on-time graduation rates were getting dinged for districts offering the ASCENT program, she worked with a legislator to fix that. And now the ASCENT program is being expanded so more high school students can earn marketable qualifications and college credits through community colleges.

We truly need Rebecca McClellan’s continued involvement and dedication to support Colorado students success. Please use your vote wisely and cast a vote for Rebecca McClellan for Colorado State Board of Education.

—Laura Levorsen, via [email protected]