LETTERS: Prop. FF will ensure happier, healthier kids

Editor: School meal programs lead to improved health, better grades, higher attendance, and increased graduation rates. Federal funding was provided last year, so our public schools could ensure access to school meals to any child who needed one, but the waivers expired.

During the time all students could access free school meals, our Colorado districts saw 20-40% more children utilizing school meals. These are children whose families are struggling with rising costs and could go hungry without this important program. We can do something about it now for these children and all children by supporting Proposition FF.

This fall, voters have a chance to fund a program that will provide breakfast and lunch meals to all students at no cost, while also ensuring that the district providing the meals is reimbursed. In addition, Proposition FF supports the ability to purchase healthy and local food and increase wages for our school food service professionals who work so hard to plan, prepare, and serve food to our kids.

This program will help address food insecurity and ensure healthier and happier children in our schools and state. Feeding our children is about feeding our future and no child should go without a meal. I hope people will join me in getting this critical program funded by voting yes on Proposition FF.

—Molly Brandt, via [email protected]