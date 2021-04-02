LETTERS: Potential ‘assault weapon’ ban comes without justification

Editor: Regarding the potential “assault weapon” ban being proposed by Democrats at the State Capitol, I have a few concerns.

First and foremost, what is an assault weapon? If those proposing the idea are speaking about an AR-15 rifle, then here are some facts:

#1. The “AR” in “AR-15” stands for “Armalite Rifle,” not “assault rifle.” Armalite is a specific brand, not a type of rifle.

#2. 1,476 people were murdered with knives and cutting instruments in 2019. 4 times more than those killed with a rifle.

#3. 600 people were murdered with hands and feet. Over 1.5 times more than those killed with a rifle.

Why aren’t we discussing banning knives and cutting instruments? Perhaps we should ban hands and feet?

By targeting “assault weapons” with a ban, politicians are slowly weakening our Second Amendment rights with no evidence to justify their action.

The AR-15 — or whatever Democrats define as an “assault weapon” — is not the problem in this country. Politicians should be focused on mental health funding and programs instead of targeting inanimate objects. If it isn’t obvious, criminals tend to not follow laws, and a ban such as this won’t deter evil individuals from committing heinous crimes.

Don’t punish law abiding Colorado gun owners. Focus on mental health. Don’t bring the bill!

— Lynelle Brothers, via [email protected]