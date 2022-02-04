LETTERS: Politics interfering in real education

Editor: According to Webster’s Dictionary, if anyone cares to reference it anymore, to educate means “to provide with formal knowledge or training; to provide with information; and to bring to an understanding.”

Like Dave Perry voiced in his recent column, I’m not feeling that with these biased newly-appointed and elected County school boards and City Councils.

Whether these people have children in school or not, they are outright selecting and marginalizing what children should learn. Moreover, they’re trying to limit factual exposure to promote understanding and equality.

As a former APS substitute teacher for 20 years, I recall elementary history classes where segregation was brought up. These kids’ jaws dropped as they looked at their classmates of color and heritage, and couldn’t fathom why this injustice occurred.

Why don’t some of these board and council members volunteer some time in the classroom? As Dave Perry said, they might learn something.

Children live what they learn. Social media bombards them on a daily basis. They need historical facts from the past to thrive as responsible and caring adults in the present and future.

In my opinion, Trump and his horn blowers brought the truly uneducated pests out of the woodwork!

— Maggie Kuchta, via [email protected]