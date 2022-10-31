LETTERS: Phil Weiser doesn’t stoke fear, he takes action

Editor: Crime has spiked here since the pandemic, just as it has all over the country in both Democratic and Republican strongholds, and people are often misled about what a
state’s Attorney General can do about it. In fact, District Attorneys, police and
sheriffs have most of the responsibility to fight frontline crime. What an Attorney
General can do, while managing ten departments under his auspices, is what our AG
Phil Weiser has done.
At the Capitol, he pushed for greater resources and stronger laws to curb the spread
of deadly fentanyl. He supported legislation to provide greater resources for rural
police and sheriffs offices to support law enforcement academy training costs for new
officers, and led an ambitious initiative to drive the recruitment, retention, and
training of responsible law enforcement professionals across the state. And Phil even
sued the federal government when it broke the law by illegally withholding badly
needed public safety funds from Colorado police and sheriffs. Funds that were
needed so they can do the job of fighting frontline crime in their communities. And
he won. Phil also supported responsible gun safety measures that remove firearms
from domestic violence offenders found likely to harm their families or significant
others.
Instead of inflaming public fear about crime, our Attorney General takes action. Phil
is tackling the issue from all angles and for the long term. This November, we must
re-elect Phil Weiser.
—Kathryn Holland, via [email protected]