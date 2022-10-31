LETTERS: Phil Weiser doesn’t stoke fear, he takes action

Editor: Crime has spiked here since the pandemic, just as it has all over the country in both Democratic and Republican strongholds, and people are often misled about what a

state’s Attorney General can do about it. In fact, District Attorneys, police and

sheriffs have most of the responsibility to fight frontline crime. What an Attorney

General can do, while managing ten departments under his auspices, is what our AG

Phil Weiser has done.

At the Capitol, he pushed for greater resources and stronger laws to curb the spread

of deadly fentanyl. He supported legislation to provide greater resources for rural

police and sheriffs offices to support law enforcement academy training costs for new

officers, and led an ambitious initiative to drive the recruitment, retention, and

training of responsible law enforcement professionals across the state. And Phil even

sued the federal government when it broke the law by illegally withholding badly

needed public safety funds from Colorado police and sheriffs. Funds that were

needed so they can do the job of fighting frontline crime in their communities. And

he won. Phil also supported responsible gun safety measures that remove firearms

from domestic violence offenders found likely to harm their families or significant

others.

Instead of inflaming public fear about crime, our Attorney General takes action. Phil

is tackling the issue from all angles and for the long term. This November, we must

re-elect Phil Weiser.

—Kathryn Holland, via [email protected]