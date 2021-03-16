LETTERS: Out-of-control robocalls should be a top priority for Colorado AG

Editor: We’ve all fallen victim to robocalls and attempted scams. And consumer protection remains a critical issue that our political leaders here in Colorado are meant to take on.

During National Consumer Protection Week, our Attorney General Phil Weiser released his 2020 consumer complaints report, and it came as no surprise that unwanted phone calls were among the top of the list. If anything, it was reassuring that I was not alone.

But the purpose of this list, of course, is not merely to validate the anecdotal concerns that we as Coloradans have with scammers and fraudsters. The list should inform the priority issues that our Attorney General tackles day to day. Which is why I was surprised to see that technology companies did not make the list, given Weiser’s recent focus on antitrust issues and other regulatory moves against tech companies. Hopefully, we’ll see a more targeted approach to leadership at the CO DOJ that addresses the real problems that Coloradoans face every day.

Our political leadership, Weiser included, should ensure that their priorities match those of their constituents. Attention should be paid toward these priorities, not toward an industry that has continued to uplift communities and help us all stay connected through the pandemic – an industry which did not “make the list.”

— Kevin Burns, via [email protected]