LETTERS: Older Americans need Congress to act on drug prices

Editor: I am a proud Coloradan, fortunate enough to have earned the status of “Older American”. We Older Americans, have made valuable contributions to the country over our lifetimes. However, two major things have happened as we age; our income drops, and health issues rise. Many of us must rely on prescription drugs.

Like many seniors, I cannot afford to keep paying higher and higher prices for the medications I need. No one should have to choose between putting food on the table and filling life-saving prescriptions. I cannot continue paying the highest prices in the world for prescription drugs.

Right now, our lawmakers are considering a proposal that would allow Medicare to negotiate for lower prescription drug prices, which would help make the medications we rely on more affordable for everyone.

It’s past time my members of Congress acted to reform outrageous prescription drug prices.

I demand that my members of Congress vote yes on a bill that lowers prescription drug prices.

—Jean Nofles, via [email protected]