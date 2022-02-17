LETTERS: No room for parenting during Aurora City Council meetings

Editor: I tuned in to Monday night’s council meeting only to find several members with their cameras turned off, in addition to one member parenting while working. I find both of these unacceptable. Members of City Council are paid to do a job, hiding behind a turned off camera or parenting are not part of why they were elected.

Being a parent is indeed the most important job of anyone’s life, however the council members who have children find resources to caretake for their children during City Council meetings.

A turned off camera, (for any reason) shows the citizens of Aurora that they are not worthy of your time, attention and presence. Teachers are required to have their cameras on during every virtual lesson so parents, staff and students can hold them accountable and know they are available. It should not be any different for city council members.

Again, these situations are both totally unacceptable. Please respect those who voted for you and be 100% present, which should include being at the meetings in person.

—Jill Cullis, via [email protected]