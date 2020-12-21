LETTERS: More rules and regulations for police create riskier enforcement

EDITOR: As uninformed citizen groups struggle in the dark to make new rules and powers without any real understanding of the problems in law enforcement, the city slowly deteriorates under the restrictions of the virus and vague guidelines of a new police reform bill.

The police now know that the vague guidelines under the new reform bill and the open invitation to sue, make it dangerous to try to enforce any law. Although body cameras are a good thing, they are now leading to what the supreme court warned against. The “20/20 hindsight” that allows people who know nothing about use of force or law enforcement to calmly sit and view an incident where officers are forced to make split second decisions with real danger.

The police have resisted citizen review for just this reason. Just as uninformed voters vote for things that sound good without real knowledge, you the public do not understand the new police reform bill. Police chiefs are politicians. They are not going to make any strong stand against popular opinion, even if it is wrong. Police officers are forbidden to talk. Therefore, they have no voice. If they had a voice, many of the problems in police work would have been corrected long ago. Right now, the police are doing little in the way of enforcement. As you put more layers of rules and requirements with the risks involved, they will be forced to do even less. Chiefs generally don’t want any problems so they don’t care that their officers do nothing. You, the public are the victims. You cannot tell officers that you distrust all of them as systemic racists and expect that they will want to be officers and part of a community police partnership.

Further, if you make it risky for them to do their job, then it won’t be possible for them to carry out the enforcement of laws that the community deems important. Thus, the idea of community policing becomes what police chiefs have always believed to to be. That is, the police meet with you and talk nice so you like them. Let me know if that is good enough for you while your neighborhoods are plagued with theft and vandalism.

— DON BLACK, via [email protected]