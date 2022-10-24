LETTERS: Molly Lamar won’t let politics into the classroom

Editor: Molly Lamar has the knowledge and experience we need on the State Board. She has worked as a bilingual teacher in a Title I school, and she is passionate about the power of education to change lives. Molly knows and understands that education is not one size fits all and she supports school choice. She seeks to lift up our teachers and students and wants the best educational opportunities for all.

As a representative on the State Board of Education, Molly will fight to keep political agendas out of the classroom. She will also work to restore partnership between parents, teachers, and students, because parents deserve to have a seat at the table when it comes to their child’s education. Molly will also ensure that funding makes its way to the classroom, not top-heavy administrations. Please join me in supporting Molly Lamar for the State Board of Education on November 8th.

—Debora Scheffel, via [email protected]