LETTERS: Molly Lamar is a passionate advocate for the classroom

Editor: I’m asking you to vote for Molly Lamar for the CD-6 seat on the State Board of Education. I had the pleasure of first getting to know Molly when I served as the President of the Cherry Creek School District Board of Education.

Molly is passionate about education and supporting students, teachers, and the community to ensure that our schools produce the highest academic outcomes for every child. Molly has built strong relationships and trust throughout our community because she has demonstrated the ability to work with everyone. She puts kids, not politics, first.

Molly continues to serve to improve education in our community in multiple ways. She is an active volunteer in schools, a licensed substitute and works to ensure that various extracurricular programs for students work as they should. Molly is respected by her colleagues and constituents. She knows that ALL Colorado children need access to the opportunities and resources to be successful in life and I know she will work every day to see that happen.

Please join me in voting for Molly Lamar, CD-6 State Board of Education. Her leadership and experience is the change we need.

—Jennifer Churchfield, via [email protected]

