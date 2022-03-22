LETTERS: Mental health care a necessity for veterans

Editor: Veteran suicide is an increasing issue in our country today. Our veterans return from combat situations stressed, confused, and often unable to cope with daily life. These are men and women who have put their lives on the line for our lives, for our freedoms, for our rights and privileges. When an organization comes along, such as Colorado based WarriorNOW, that provides the help and hope needed for veterans, it is our responsibility to come alongside and lend our support.

At the March meeting of the Toll Gate Creek Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, we were privileged to host Brian and Malinda Johnson, founders of WarriorNOW, an organization established for the purpose of offer peer-to-peer services to mentally wounded warriors. This innovative service has found ways to support, treat, and enhance the lives of veterans. The presentation by Brian Johnson was inspiring and engaging, and I would encourage anyone seeking a program presentation for their own organization to contact Mr. Johnson at www.WarriorNOW.org.

The Annual End Veteran Suicide Gala will be held at the Wings Over the Rockies on April 1. Wings Over the Rockies is a unique Aurora museum that is well worth a visit for any reason, and combining that with an opportunity to support our veterans deserves the attention and attendance of your readers.

—Vicki Jo Edwards-Moore, via [email protected]

