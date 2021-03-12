LETTERS: MeatOut Day a chance to reflect on eating animals

Editor: The Colorado meat industry’s alarm over the global observance of Meatout on March 20 offers a splendid opportunity to discuss the merits of eating animals.

Consumption of animal products is associated with elevated risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, stroke, and cancer. Major viral epidemics, including COVID-19, originated with animals raised for food.

Meat and dairy products are laden with saturated fats, cholesterol, hormones, pathogens, and antibiotics. They lack complex carbohydrates and fiber and many essential vitamins and minerals.

Animal agriculture is the chief culprit in global warming, responsible for weather extremes plaguing our nation.

And, never mind life after death. On today’s factory farms, animals have no life before death.

Fortunately, the shift toward healthy, eco-friendly, cruelty-free plant-based foods is everywhere. Every supermarket offers a rich selection of plant-based meats, milks, cheeses, and ice creams, as well as the traditional vegetables, legumes, grains, and fruits. Even fast-food chains offer plant-based meal options. Major publications and popular websites tout plant-based recipes.

Rather than cursing the inevitable evolution from animal to plant eating, the Colorado meat industry and state officials should focus on helping farmers and ranchers adapt to the food system of the future.

— Shemirah Brachah, via [email protected]