LETTERS: Maybe diverse candidates don’t want to work for Aurora

Editor: OK, Aurora is a pretty diverse community, so why isn’t the list of candidates for Police Chief more diverse? Maybe because well-qualified and experienced police professionals who are diverse aren’t interested in working in Aurora. Ever consider that?

Besides, when you’re after someone to fill a critical position like Police Chief or Fire Chief you’re looking for the most qualified person you can find. Their race, religion, sexual orientation, political affiliation, physical handicaps, all those things that constitute diversity, shouldn’t matter.

Should we consider less qualified candidates just so we have more diversity–even if they don’t apply? I don’t think so, but if someone knows of a well qualified trans-gender, Native American, politically unaffiliated, Buddhist, midget willing to live and work in Aurora, I’m sure the search committee will be glad to consider them a candidate.

And another thing, in as much as Aurora is such a diverse community, how come we have such a conservative mayor and council. I suspect there are some pro-diversity folks out there who don’t bother to vote. How come? Don’t you believe in democracy?

—Dick Piekarski, via [email protected]