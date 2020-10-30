LETTERS: Let’s choose Republican principles of freedom, safety, and choice

Editor: Our Colorado community is at a crossroads and has a crucial decision to make this election. Do we want to preserve and improve our great country or fundamentally transform it? Republican and Democrat candidates answer this question differently—and the resulting policy has a big impact on our lives. The policy visions differ on topics such as:

Economic freedom: Republicans want to limit taxes so we, not the government, can choose how to use our hard-earned money. They want to minimize burdensome regulations so small businesses and new jobs can flourish. Democrat candidates want a more expansive government, more regulations, and higher taxes which weaken our freedom and harm small businesses. How much should government expand into our lives and take our hard-earned money?

Safety: Republicans stand with our brave police officers; recognizing we need to hold them to high standards while supporting them to protect us all. Democrat leaders have often refused to condemn the rampant violence and riots across our country and consider reducing funding for the police at a time when we need it most. How much do we value safe communities and the rule of law?

Choice: Republicans champion health-care choice; knowing that when we have quality options we’ll make the right decision for ourselves. They also promote school choice so that we have freedom to make the best decision for our children. By contrast, Democrat leaders are increasingly open to government-run healthcare which drastically limits choice and quality. They want to diminish school choice and exert more control over our children’s education.

And on energy choice, Republicans promote an all-of-the-above responsible approach. In contrast, Democrat leadership (including Biden/Harris) increasingly want to get rid of the oil and gas industry—destroying thousands of Colorado jobs and the millions of tax revenue dollars it provides to our schools and roads.

Do we know what’s best for ourselves and should we have the freedom to choose? Or does government know what’s best and therefore deserves to dictate to us?

This election, there is a clear contract in visions for our community. Let’s choose our Republican candidates’ vision of individual freedom, safety, and choice in order to preserve and improve our great country.

— Scott McDaniel, via [email protected]