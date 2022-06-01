LETTERS: Lawmakers are making health care more accessible to Coloradans

Editor: Navigating our healthcare system is challenging, particularly for the 60% of Coloradans, like myself, that have a chronic condition. The system is set up to pad the pockets of health industry CEOs, rather than ensure patients can get affordable, high quality care. As a result, many Coloradans are forced to forego essential health care simply because they cannot afford it. But thanks to recent efforts from Gov. JaredPolis and our state lawmakers to lower health care costs for Coloradans, I’m hopeful that our state is headed in the right direction.

State lawmakers have passed multiple bills in recent years that are leading to significant decreases in premium costs and making it easier for Coloradans like me to get the medications we rely on. Just this year, lawmakers passed HB 1370, which makes health care more affordable and dependable for Coloradans by preventing insurers from dropping medications or raising prices in the middle of the consumer’s contract. It also reforms so-called “step therapy” protocols that sometimes require patients to try and fail alternative medications before getting coverage for the medications that are recommended by their doctors.

Last year, lawmakers created the Prescription Drug Affordability Board to rein in sky-high prescription medication costs. They also created the Colorado Option in 2021, which will require a 15% reduction in premium costs by 2025. Finally, the reinsurance program, passed in 2019, is saving Coloradans $1,400 on average this year.

This is a huge deal for the 60% of Coloradans with chronic conditions who, like me, rely on medications to function as contributing members to society—Coloradans with multiple sclerosis, epilepsy, hemophilia, diabetes, and asthma. I rest easier knowing that our elected leaders are prioritizing our health over corporate profits. Thank you, Governor Polis and Colorado lawmakers, for fighting hard year after year to help Coloradans like me afford life-saving health care and medications.

— John Christen via [email protected]