LETTERS: Joe O’Dea’s business background works for Colorado

Editor: Joe O’Dea will support the interests of all working American; he has outstanding business management skills and he will fight crime, fentanyl, inflation and over-spending. Joe supports American energy dominance which will also stop inflation and lower gasoline prices; he will also support lower taxes and less red tape. Joe also will support the police and the military to stop crime, protect the border and America. Joe will work with all Americans to reach consensus on our problems.

—Woody Watrous, via [email protected]