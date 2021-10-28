LETTERS: Jen Gibbons’ reputation marred by editorial board

Re: EDITORIAL: Cherry Creek school board candidate revelations show Gibbons to be not just a bad choice, but a dangerous one

Editor: You should be ashamed of your vilification of Jen Gibbons.

She is a mom, doctor, longtime parent volunteer who is running for a volunteer school board position. You have grossly mischaracterized her. You are damaging her personally- her business relies on her reputation and you are spreading rumors and lies. Your desire for the truth to be different does not make it so.

She has publicly asserted numerous times that she has no affiliation to FEC. She has rejected their endorsement. She is not a political candidate and has no experience running for office and this is supposed to be a non partisan election; unlike her opposition she does not have access to professional campaign managers and endless amounts of money from Unions, PACs and wealthy donors. She is a parent volunteer that wants to serve her community. She filled out every survey sent to her, including your papers.

You have taken information out of context and out of date and it is unscrupulous. You owe her a retraction and a public apology. Where is your coverage of the PAC money in this race? Where is your coverage of Ms Bates personal donations of almost $40,000 and how impossible that is for the average candidate? Where is your coverage of Ms Bates offensive comments on that she has not apologized for? Why are you so vested in getting Bates/Allan elected? Your coverage is biased and bad journalism.

—Melissa Scully, via [email protected]