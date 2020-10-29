LETTERS: Jason Crow is working hard for CD6

Editor: Congressman Jason Crow has been available and helpful to me since he took office. He orchestrated meetings with Tri-County Health department to bring us factual just in time information on COVID-19. He has virtual office hours via his website if you need help with government forms or questions.

On Oct. 13 he held a Healthcare During Job Transitions meeting on Zoom. This was very informative with experts who explained all the resources, which was just perfect as I need to find new health insurance. He reached out via his newsletter to let his constituents know about this educational opportunity and other resources he offers.

Jason Crow is a strong advocate for his constituents in Colorado.

— Leslie Jagoda, via [email protected]