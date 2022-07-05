LETTERS: It’s time to go after the fireworks distributors

Editor: Since it is obvious we cannot seem to stop the use of illegal fireworks, it is way past time to enforce this at the sale end!

Close down all fireworks sellers and fine them. They are breaking the law, just as drug sellers who supply to the addicted. They are easily identified unlike the many people who buy and use their products.

— Donna Noone, via [email protected]

Editor’s note: Colorado law dictates that those selling fireworks must be licensed and the sale of illegal fireworks, such as a firecracker or bottle rockets, is a Class 3 misdemeanor, which is punishable with a fine of up to $750 or six months in jail. Local law enforcement agencies are to enforce state fireworks laws.