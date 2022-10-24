LETTERS: It’s time to endorse Dave Young for State Treasurer

Editor: It appears that you have not yet endorsed State Treasurer Dave Young in his bid for re-election. It’s time you do.

State Treasurer Dave Young has used his office to improve financial conditions for many people in our state. He has been working with the legislature for some time to create a Retirement Savings Plan, a state-wide pension system for over 1 million employees in Colorado who have no access to other pension plans through their employers. This plan, which will launch in January, will protect workers for years to come as their retirement funds grow, without burdening employers.

He also has created the CLIMBER Small Business Loan Fund, a state-wide low-interest loan program for small businesses. He has provided no-interest short-term loans for K-12 school districts to pay their expenses before property taxes are collected.

He has managed Colorado’s cash management funds, with NO losses and exceeding an investment benchmark. That has not been easy in the current economy.

These are a few of his accomplishments which have benefited the whole state, and there are more. Dave Young KNOWS fiscal policy, and we are all better for it. Lang Sias, his opponent, says he wants to use the office to “fight economic inflation” if he is elected. Fighting a state of inflation which is worldwide is not within the purview of the Colorado, something he should know.

—Martha J. Karnopp, via [email protected]