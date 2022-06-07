LETTERS: It’s the guns, George

Editor: George Brauchler would have us believe that the mass shootings in the United States can be blamed on most anything but the guns. He claims moral failings and uses timeworn distractions such as the media, certain laws, lack of respect, and, putting the separation of church and state aside, lack of God in schools and the demise of the “nuclear family”. In other words, if only every family looked and acted like his, we wouldn’t have this problem.

The United States doesn’t have more motherlessness, fatherlessness, godlessness, homelessness, mental illness, video games, social media, or doors for that matter, than other countries. It has more guns.

According to the Small Arms Survey, the U.S. has the highest firearm per capita ratio compares to the other most developed country. U.S. civilians own 46% of worldwide total of civilian held guns.

The weapon of choice for most mass murderers has been the AR-15, a semi-automatic capable of firing multiple rounds per minute. It can be modified to continue to fire as long as you hold down the trigger.

It’s the guns, George.