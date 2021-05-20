LETTERS: Improve air quality, reduce emissions during hot summer months

Editor: The upcoming post-Covid summer will likely have us enjoying time out of our homes after a long time of needing to stay inside them. When we’re out and about, there are two ways we can contribute to the health and well-being of our communities: keep our air clean and support neighborhood businesses.

During Colorado summers our air quality typically declines due to the increased ozone and wildfire smoke. These two issues make it harder for everyone to breathe, but especially our neighbors with respiratory issues like asthma and COPD. Every Auroran can do his or her part to reduce emissions during our hot summer months. For example, when going to Aurora’s world-class parks, trails, unique bars and breweries, diverse restaurants and retail shopping destinations, consider biking, scootering or walking. If you must drive, skip a few car trips a week by combining errands.

These small steps can improve our air quality as well as our physical and mental health.

Other considerations are filling your gas tank and mowing your lawn in the early morning or early evening – before or after that delicious breakfast or dinner at one of Aurora’s great restaurants.

Do you want to say money and help clean the air with a fuel-efficient car? Check out Aurora’s Havana’s Motor Mile for some great options. Will a walking companion get you out more? Visit Aurora’s Animal Shelter for the four-legged variety.

Small decisions can make a big impact for everyone.

Together we can improve the air we breathe, enjoy outside activities like a patio sunset, and keep our economy trending in the right direction.

— Dave Gruber, via [email protected]

Dave Gruber is an At-Large Aurora City Councilmember.