LETTERS: Hickenlooper’s heart is with Colorado

Editor: The debates for our open Senate seat made it obvious that John Hickenlooper is a careful thinker, but not a slick debater. When the question of integrity came up, I thought of a conversation we had several years ago. I had testified as an ordinary citizen on a criminal justice bill and was invited to the bill signing in the governor’s office. As I was leaving after the ceremony, Governor Hickenlooper stopped me to explain why he opposed my position on another criminal justice issue. We disagreed then and still do, but he was honest and straightforward. I had no doubt that his heart was on the side of ordinary Colorado citizens. Our country will benefit from having a pragmatic non-politician like John Hickenlooper in the U.S. Senate.

— Ray Harlan, via [email protected]