LETTERS: HD61 candidate Dave Woolever will make Colorado safer

Editor: Just a note to support Dave Woolever as he is running for the Colorado House of Representatives for District 61. As a military vet, Dave knows the importance of keeping our country and our communities safe. His views on supporting law enforcement are based on common sense and logic. He wants more police officers to help keep us safe and he wants more training so officers can do their jobs efficiently, effectively and to the best of their ability. This is why Dave is the right choice! He is objective, balanced and has our best interests at heart! I love how he puts service before self and above partisan politics! I like Dave!

—Jaime West, via [email protected]