LETTERS: HB21-1232 is critical in improving community health

Editor: We put people in a tough position when they struggle to care for their families and they don’t know how to pay for health services. This seems absurd and just plain wrong. No one should be forced to choose between rent and groceries and getting services to get and stay healthy. People should not have to go into debt to get care or watch as their families are pushed further into a cycle of poverty.

That is why I am thrilled to see House Bill 1232, which would establish a standardized health plan. We have the chance to make sure to eliminate obstacles and truly take care of the whole person. We can advance a public option – a model plan that includes

inpatient and outpatient hospital care; mental health and care related to addiction or substance use; prenatal, maternity, newborn and pediatric care; prescription drugs; preventative, diagnostic, and treatment care; the full range of reproductive health services; and rehabilitation care.

This bill would help to close gaps in access to quality care by making sure the strongest standards are available across health plans. It is a critical first step to improve the health and well-being of our families and communities.

— Katherine Riley, via [email protected]