LETTERS: GOP no longer the party it once was

Editor: I have spent over 47 years as a public servant working in federal and state governments. While working as a legislative staffer in the U.S. Senate in the 70s and 80s, I witnessed first-hand the benefits of working collaboratively with Senators of both parties to find the best legislative solutions that would ensure that the process of governance would benefit all Americans and provide a stable platform for our the economy and national security.

During the last two decades, those laudable principles of compromise and collaboration have been supplanted by a political clown show. Republicans focus turned on political partisanship, corruption, identity politics and a total disregard for the process of good governance. Simply put, congress has become a debating society that focuses on party loyalty and ideology while neglecting to notice that the ship-of-state is heading toward an enormous iceberg.

— Bill Holen, via [email protected]