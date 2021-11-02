LETTERS: Federal legislation could spur innovation, level the playing field for Colorado tech companies

Editor: Colorado has become one of the premier destinations for tech entrepreneurship and innovation over the years and throughout the COVID-19 pandemic has experienced a surge in people moving to the Metro area. The area’s tech hub, which goes by the name Silicon Mountain, is home to a number of tech companies – everything from Fortune 500s to start-ups. These companies help power our local economy and attract people to move to our diverse and welcoming state.

These companies that call Silicon Mountain home often experience monopolistic practices from large tech companies which stifle innovation and harm competition. For instance, when you buy an app on your phone companies like Apple charge a 30 percent fee from app developers every time a customer downloads their app on the app store. But there’s a way to help these developers and it’s called the Open App Markets Act.

The bipartisan, bicameral Open App Markets Act, was introduced by Colorado’s Fourth Congressional District Representative Ken Buck, along with Rep. Hank Johnson (D-GA) and David Cicilline (D-RI). This bill would spur innovation in the app economy for developers and strengthen consumer choice by allowing people to decide what app store they prefer to install on their devices.

The Open App Markets Act would level the playing field for developers in Silicon Mountain. Now is the time to hold companies like Apple accountable for the anti-competitive practices which harm Colorado’s local app developers. This bill would protect developers in Silicon Mountain and spark more innovation and entrepreneurial opportunities in our state.