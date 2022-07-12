LETTERS: ERPO effectiveness depends on awareness

Editor: We were pleased to see your editorial (July 8) regarding the success of Colorado’s Extreme Risk Protection Orders (also known as “red flag”) law. But we would like to point out that there is no “boyfriend loophole” in Colorado’s ERPO law.

Potential petitioners are law enforcement and household members, but what qualifies as a household member is extensive, and includes past or present unmarried couples. As you noted, widespread awareness of the measure increases the effectiveness of the law.

The newly operational Office of Gun Violence Prevention is charged with conducting awareness campaigns on ERPO and Safe Storage. Since we at Colorado Ceasefire got the ERPO ball rolling in 2016, we are quite committed to its success and have been conducting an awareness campaign for over a year. Community or faith groups that would like for us to provide a presentation can contact us at [email protected] or send us a note through our website: www.ColoradoCeasefire.org .

—Eileen McCarron, via [email protected]