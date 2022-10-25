LETTERS: Elections have consequences, vote Republican

Editor: Now that we know that elections have consequences, let’s turn the city, county, state and country around by voting for candidates who represent common sense!

Steve Monahan, Stephanie Hancock and Kevin Edling are three veterans who will serve Aurora and Colorado well.

Steve Monahan, Candidate for U.S. House of Representatives, District #6, will use his leadership skills and love for our country and his family to fight for us in Colorado and Washington D.C.

Stephanie Hancock, candidate for CO State House of Representatives, speaks for us, we the people! Her courage and dedication to making life better for Aurorans will shine brighter than the dome on the capital.

Kevin Edling, candidate for Arapahoe County Sheriff, is ready to take on crime. His experience in the field and his leadership are guaranteed to make a difference.

Other “Common Sense Candidates for Colorado” serving Arapahoe County are..

Bob Andrews – Assessor – whom the Sentinel has already endorsed

Ron Bouchard – Coroner

Marsha Berzins – Treasurer

Caroline Cornell – Clerk & Recorder

Bob Roth – County Commissioner, District 4

Go vote to save our city, county, state and country.

—Robin O’Meara, via [email protected]