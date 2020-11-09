LETTERS: Eating less meat today could mean fewer fires next season

Editor: People were advised to flee — don’t even take time to grab belongings you treasure — in the worst wildfires Coloradans have suffered. Heroes fight the infernos and others donate to help those who lost their homes, but we need to do more. Today is our chance to move toward preventing next year’s disasters.

Eating more plant-based food is one of the easiest ways to significantly cut greenhouse gases fueling the drought and unprecedented wildfires. Swapping dairy, eggs and meat for plant-based alternatives can cut greenhouse gas emissions from food in half. Make a difference. Let’s beat wildfires while there’s something of beautiful Colorado left to save. Be a good neighbor.

— Deidra Smith, via [email protected]