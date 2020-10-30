LETTERS: Don’t believe the ads, Sen. Cory Gardner is no Jack Kennedy

Editor: Who is Sen. Gardner trying to fool with his latest ads, touting (once again) the Great American Outdoors Act, and other accomplishments he claims to have achieved, which is all juxtaposed with Pres. John F Kennedy?

I think Sen. Gardner needs a Sen. Lloyd Bensten moment:

“Senator, I served with Jack Kennedy, I knew Jack Kennedy, Jack Kennedy was a friend of mine. Senator, you are no Jack Kennedy.”

Good try Sen. Gardner.

Once again, no matter whose ad it is, this silly season (election year) brings them out the worst ads.

— Andrew Jarrett, via [email protected]