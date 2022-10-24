LETTERS: Democrats on the State Board of Education look out for teachers, students and parents

Editor: Many thanks to Rebecca McClellan and the other Democratic members of Colorado’s State Board of Education who believe that students deserve to learn a lesson that should be beyond the reach of partisan politics: that the Holocaust was committed by the German Nazi Party and their collaborators.

It was Board member McClellan who pushed back on a false assertion that the Nazis were anything other than fascist. She, along with her Democratic colleagues on the board, stood up against the replacement of our Colorado Civics Standards with the partisan “American Birthright” text. The nonpartisan Colorado Civics Standards Committee worked diligently for over a year to see that the Colorado standards should not — and will not — be thrown out because of a partisan and dangerous agenda.

Fortunately, the Democratic members of the State Board of Ed look out for teachers, parents, and students. Board members like Rebecca McClellan respect Colorado voices in our state’s Colorado Standards.

—Jeffery Moser, via [email protected]