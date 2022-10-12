LETTERS: Democrats don’t care

Editor: We’re not quite two years into the Biden regime, and we’ve watched as our dynamic, powerful America has fallen into a recession and almost third world conditions.

Why should Americans vote for Republicans in November? Look closely at the Democrats’ campaign ads: Democrats don’t care about the faltering economy. Democrats don’t care about violent crime in our cities and towns. Democrats don’t care about ever-increasing fuel and energy and food prices. Democrats don’t care about ridiculous regulations, taxes, and bad policies. Democrats don’t care about two million illegal aliens flooding into our country this year through a “border” that Mayorkas and Harris claim is secure.

Their campaign commercials show that there is only one thing that Democrats care about: all abortions, all the time, any time, for any reason, and of course paid for by the taxpayer. Promotional ads are about abortions, attack ads are about abortions, and with all the chaos and problems accelerated by bad Democrat policies, their single-minded advertising designs distract from those things. America is so much more than abortion – vote Republican and start fixing all those issues.

—Jim Kiel