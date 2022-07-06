LETTERS: Democrats are the only way this November

Editor: Is it just me, or might you also agree that large swathes of the Republican party appear to have given up on democracy — especially so when elections don’t go their way! And surely this is dangerous to our Republic!

Is it just me, or would you agree as well that Donald Trump and his allies apparently believe the ends justify the means and doing whatever it takes! On January 6th our country faced an almost unbelievable conspiracy to overturn our election! As the January 6th Committee has shown, Trump and mob rule can go together!

Surely, it’s not just me that believes something can be done about all this: let us all vote in November’s election, and, more particularly, got to vote Democratic up and down the ballot! That’s the must ticket!

Thank you, reader, for your time.

— Reg Regis, via [email protected]