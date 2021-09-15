LETTERS: Danielle Jurinsky, Dustin Zvonek will make Aurora proud

Editor: I am writing to support Danielle Jurinsky and Dustin Zvonek for the two at large seats on the Aurora City Council.

Both of these young, energetic candidates are committed to making Aurora a place to live that we can be proud of and represent all residents.

Danielle is a veteran of the United States Air Force, a small business owner and a proud single mom. She will be a strong voice for our safety, economic development and families in Aurora. She “believes that Aurora is where you have a chance to live out the American Dream”.

Dustin is also a small business owner, a member of the Aurora Citizens Advisory Budget Committee, and a family man. A strong community leader, he has the interests of Aurora at heart and speaks for all residents. Dustin Zvonek is has the experience to lead the successful future of Aurora.

Vote for Dustin and Danielle to bring common sense leadership and safety back to the city of Aurora!

— Robin O’Meara, via [email protected]