LETTERS: DA candidate Amy Padden has skill, intellect, work ethic and good character

Editor: As a lifelong Republican, I am voting for Amy Padden for DA.

I am a lifelong conservative Republican. I am supporting and voting for every Republican I can this year — with a single exception. On November 3, I will proudly cast my vote for Amy Padden for District Attorney.

I am a West Point graduate, former Army officer, and a 25-year Arapahoe County resident. My wife and I have raised our family here. I have known Amy for 22 years since she moved to Colorado and joined the law firm where I am a partner.

In my extensive work with Amy at my firm, I saw her legal skill, intellect, work ethic, and character on a daily basis for years. She was a superstar in every respect, and elected to the partnership within just three years. She appeared in court regularly, handling complicated and challenging cases, including lawsuits arising out of the Columbine school shooting and the death of comedian Phil Hartman. Amy ran her cases and managed large teams of associates and staff superbly well. Despite her heavy caseload, she made time to mentor more junior attorneys, serve as the firm’s recruiting partner, and handle criminal appeals on a pro bono basis.

Amy left the firm in 2005 to pursue her passion for serving the public. To no surprise, she thrived and succeeded as an Assistant United States Attorney; as an innovative, results-oriented Colorado prosecutor; and in private community service. In these roles, she worked for, and her excellence was recognized by, Democratic and Republican administrations alike.

Knowing Amy and her quarter-century career, I think that any attempt to marginalize her experience or qualifications to lead the DA’s office is preposterous. Amy will bring a wealth of talent, expertise, and drive to the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s office. I hope that you will join me in voting for her, regardless of your party affiliation.

— Jim Hooper, via [email protected]