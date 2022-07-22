LETTERS: Courts are no place for politics

Editor: No matter if it is the ideological left or right, many groups keep bringing up the topic of getting politics out of or courts. If there is some genuine sentiment out of those who agree with this, then it is time we start thinking beyond the brush off simple idea of ‘term limits’.

It is time that America removes the politics and bias of political parties out of the courts, and it can begin with the US Supreme Court and the entire Federal Courts system by focusing how judges are selected. America should amend the US Constitution to remove the powers of the Executive and Legislative Branch (Senate) when it comes to the nomination and approval of federal judges. Simultaneously, while these powers are removed the US can establish an independent select and approval committee within the Judicial system that will oversee this process. In other words, if the US wants to remove ‘politics’ out of the courts, especially party politics, the first step is to remove the two major political agents from the equation altogether. This change, in addition with term limits for Supreme Court Justices and Federal Court judges, will help ensure a more independent justice system free from political bias.

This cannot remove personal political bias completely, but that could be, partly remedied by having criteria for federal judges and SCOTUS justices, cannot violate a political bias rule that would be applied by an independent committee to govern over the courts. But that is another topic for another time.

America has always prided itself on being innovative and forward thinking. If the people of the US cannot or do not envision news ways how it governs itself, then the country will turn into a ‘zombie state’, at best; or possibly a ‘failed state’, at worst.

— A.J. Jarrett, via [email protected]