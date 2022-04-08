LETTERS: Congress should support Biden’s effort to end cancer as we know it

Editor: As a Stage IV cancer patient, I know the importance of diagnosing cancer early. I was originally diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006 at the age of 37. I had surgery and chemotherapy followed by five years of endocrine treatment. Fourteen years after my initial diagnosis, I found a lump in my armpit. It was a recurrence of my breast cancer and, unfortunately, had spread to my spine. Had my recurrence been found at an earlier stage, I could’ve had more treatment options.

I was thrilled to learn President Joe Biden has recently reignited his cancer moonshot to accelerate his commitment to end cancer as we know it [Biden aims to reduce cancer deaths by 50% , Feb. 2]. I was also thrilled to hear much of the President’s focus in his announcement fell on prevention and early detection. Specifically, finding ways to detect cancer earlier, especially with cancers with no available screening tools.

The president mentioned multi-cancer early detection tests or MCEDs, new technology that with one blood test could screen for dozens of cancers. Research is still ongoing to determine the impact of these tests, but they could be a gamechanger when it comes to early detection of this disease. A single test blood test may be less invasive and more accessible than existing early detection tests, expanding

screening opportunities to traditionally underserved communities and helping to reduce cancer disparities.

If MCEDs are approved by the FDA and proven to have clinical benefit, ensuring individuals have access to them will be critical. That’s why I’m calling on Rep. Jason Crow to support the MCED Act which would create a pathway to coverage in Medicare for these tests once approved by FDA and clinical benefit is proven.

It’s time to all stand together to end cancer as we know it.

— Sabrina Wright-Hobart, via [email protected]