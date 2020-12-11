LETTERS: Congress should save and extend paid leave legislation

Editor: Colorado lawmakers recently passed legislation to provide paid sick days as part of their COVID-19 relief efforts. This was a critical step to providing relief to families and strong health policy. Paid leave saves lives. Recent estimates found that providing people with paid time off has prevented as many as 400 COVID-19 cases per day in many states.

Congress passed emergency paid leave in March, but it was on a temporary and limited basis and left out as many as 106 million people, including many people of color, women, and low-wage workers. It also expires at the end of this month just as COVID-19 cases are expected to peak.

We can’t stand by and watch it expire. This could be a disaster. Or it could be a new beginning. It’s up to the U.S. Senate. We need our senators to take action now to save paid leave by extending emergency paid leave under the federal Families First Act. We know that this is necessary for public health. It is also good for business and voters want it. I hope people will join me in reaching out to our lawmakers to urge them not to let it expire when we need it most!

— Katherine Riley, via [email protected]