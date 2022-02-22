LETTERS: Congress must address the labor crisis

Editor: It is time for Congress to face the facts and address our labor crisis. Whole industries across the nation are in desperate need of employees. Here in Colorado, it is no different. Small businesses across our state are fighting to keep the doors open. The good news is that we have tools to help businesses stay open, but only if Congress finally takes action on immigration reform.

Since the pandemic began, Colorado’s 537,000 immigrants have proven themselves critical to the stability of our economy. They have filled key roles in our important industries like construction, tourism and medicine. Their contributions point to a path forward to help address some of our labor shortages: immigration reform.

Today, our immigration system has failed. By opening a pathway to citizenship and updating our outdated system, we give businesses access to new employees and open our state to greater economic prosperity. While this isn’t a panacea, passing immigration reform would be an important step in the right direction.

Congress has a unique opportunity to support our small businesses by enacting immigration reforms like those included in the budget reconciliation package passed by the House last year. As we continue to confront the challenges of COVID-19, I encourage our elected officials, including Senators Bennet and Hickenlooper, to continue to stand with the immigrant and business communities by passing immigration reform.

—Kevin Burns, via [email protected]