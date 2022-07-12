LETTERS: Colorado’s federal delegation needs to address the Trump-packed Supreme Court

Editor: The Trump-packed Supreme Court has just overturned 50 years of precedent with Roe v. Wade. This illegitimate court can do anything they want to do. They can overturn Obergefell v Hodges or allow states to make birth control illegal, criminalize gayness, whatever they want, unless Democrats take advantage of their quickly-slipping majority and do something. I am begging Sen. Bennet and Sen. Hickenlooper to either eliminate the filibuster, or carve out exceptions for voting rights and civil rights. Otherwise, the last chance we have at saving our democracy will be lost. I urge my elected officials not to let our rights die on their watch. We cannot let America slip into a religious autocracy.

—Gina Wenzel-Garza, via [email protected]