LETTERS: Colorado’s climate emergency requires action now

Editor: In Colorado, we are not on track to achieve our near-term goals related to renewable energy and the transition away from the use of fossil fuels. Colorado needs to do its part in keeping our global temperature from rising above 1.5C. Governor Polis should declare a climate emergency in the state of Colorado and work with regulatory agencies to ensure greenhouse gas emissions reductions and climate goals are reached.

Scientists have observed more dire effects related to climate change that calls for the strengthening of our climate goals. The ozone levels in Colorado have spiked in recent years, which calls for stronger protection, regulation, and enforcement at the state and local levels to protect the health of our communities. SB 19-181 and HB 19-1261 were signed into law to create more responsibility for these agencies to protect our communities. Polis should make sure these regulatory agencies are working to meet climate goals. Governor Polis should call on these agencies to follow these laws the way they were intended, to protect the health and safety of Coloradans.

As a young person in Colorado, I am calling on Gov. Jared Polis to declare a climate emergency, strengthen our emissions goals, and hold regulatory agencies accountable to protect our communities and future generations.

— Katessia Robertson, via [email protected]

