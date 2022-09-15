LETTERS: Colorado won’t fall for a GOP ‘moderate’ again

Editor: Whether newcomers or old-timers, most Coloradans value our heritage of freedom. We cherish the freedom to create and grow our own families in our own ways. We believe in the freedom of doctors and nurses to provide the individualized treatment their patients need for good health and long life.

Cory Gardner knew this when he first ran for Senate in 2014. He knew he couldn’t win in Colorado if he openly opposed abortion access. Gardner ran on a “moderate” line, won by less than 2% of the vote, then went on to confirm the 3 recent extreme Supreme Court nominees who have now reversed Roe v. Wade. Now state lawmakers across the country are inserting themselves between doctors and patients.

Joe O’Dea thinks we’ll fall for that “moderate” line again. But we can reject Cory 2.0 by sticking together and voting for Michael Bennet, a solid and proven advocate who understands that every pregnancy is different, and who will help protect the freedoms of both patients and providers. Remind your friends to keep Bennet in the Senate!

— Barbara Niederhoff, via [email protected]