LETTERS: Close accounts at banks that destroy the climate

Editor: Bank of America, Chase, Citi, and Wells Fargo have lent a trillion dollars to destroy rainforests and worsen the climate crisis with more fossil fuel projects since the world signed the 2015 Paris climate accord to fight wildfires, droughts and related disasters. Making minimum wage, it takes 69,000 years to make a trillion dollars.

That’s why I took the pledge with the group Third Act to close my Bank of America and Chase accounts. Burning fossil fuels puts particulates in our lungs killing about 9 million a year—more than malaria, TB, AIDS, war, and terrorism combined. Global public health journals came together in a joint editorial saying that climate change is our worst health threat.

Please join more than 50,000 who have pledged (see ThirdAct.org) to close accounts at the four biggest banks until they stop funding billions of dollars in annual destruction.

—Deidra Smith, via [email protected]