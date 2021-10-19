LETTERS: Candidate claims that increasing crime requires bigger police budgets are mistaken

Editor: Unfortunately, the candidates for Aurora City Council who are running on a platform of more money for the Police Department and an out of control crime rate are unnecessarily increasing the fear of the residents of Aurora. Three of those candidates, Danielle Jurinsky, Jono Scott, and Dustin Zvonek, are members of Aurora’s Citizens’ Advisory Committee and have ready access to all of the budget information I am going to present. However, they chose to not share the budget information with the voting public because it destroys what they are campaigning on. The other candidates who are part of their slate are Bill Gondrez and Steve Sundberg.

The following is from the City of Aurora Colorado’s website.

The Budget for the Aurora Police Department has continued to increase over the last several years, and in fact, the proposed budget for 2022 represents the largest percentage increase compared to that for the years 2018 through 2021’s projected budget.

2018 Actual 2019 Actual 2020 Actual 2021 Projection 2022 Proposed $113,304,955 $121,280,734 $128,017,950 $127,156,044 $136,794,493 % Change 7.0 5.6 -0.7 7.6

From the proposed 2022 Budget, “Police Budget Developments for 2022″

In 2022, the department will increase civilian staffing levels to handle increasing volumes of work and better serve the residents of Aurora. Adding an additional team of records technicians will improve transcription turnaround times, ensuring residents receive reports sooner than currently available. Civilian traffic personnel will be added to handle responses to minor traffic incidents, allowing officers to respond to higher priority calls for service. Similarly, the addition of electronic support section analysts will improve the use of different technologies while allowing the currently assigned officers to perform police work rather than administrative functions. A crime analyst supervisor will be added to centralize the structure of crime analysts throughout the department and provide consistent supervision and workload management. A personnel specialist is also included in the 2022 budget to take on the increased workload Police payroll staff currently handles as staffing has grown over the years.

The 2022 budget also includes one-time adds to replace and add vehicles and equipment throughout the department. This includes providing proper personal protective equipment (PPE) to the Emergency Response Team (ERT) to prevent hearing loss and other health issues, ERT equipment and maintenance for use and training materials that are necessary for crowd management, crime lab equipment replacement, and other.”

The Police Training Section budget has also continued to increase over the last several years.

2018 Actual 2019 Actual 2020 Actual 2021 Projection 2022 Proposed $6,836,472 $6,802,111 $8,489,205 $9,492,390 $9,884,403 % Change -0.5 24.8 11.8 4.1

From the above, you can see that the city is already taking the necessary steps to improve the coverage we get from the sworn officers and at the same time relieving them of the duties that they did not sign up to do as professional law enforcement officers. The salary of civilians is significantly less than that of the sworn officers, so the city is also saving the taxpayers money.

I am supporting the candidates who don’t hide facts from others, but rather those who believe in others, honesty, transparency, equity, and people over profit. Those candidates are Crystal Murillo, Bryan Lindstrom, Ruben Medina, and John Ronquillo.

— Arnie Schultz