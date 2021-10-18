LETTERS: Bryan Lindstrom’s classroom experience a perfect fit for Aurora City Council

Editor: My name is Edith Calzadillas, and I’m a sophomore at the University of Colorado. I’ve lived in Aurora for eleven years and can confidently say: Bryan Lindstrom is the best candidate to represent Ward 2.

Last year, I graduated from Hinkley High School, where Bryan was my history teacher. Without a doubt, he consistently demonstrated that he cared for our learning and well-being, both inside and outside of school. He encouraged each and every one of us to do our best, and he helped us gain a better understanding of the content, as well as support for life outside of it. His classroom was a safe environment, one where I felt welcomed and able to freely express myself. He treated me and my classmates with such kindness and fairness; he knew how to ensure we gave it our all while maintaining steady support for our learning.

High school was a time where I only cared about receiving good grades, and I didn’t spare a second thought about whether I was actually learning as long as my GPA remained high. The second I was put into Bryan’s History IB class junior year, my mindset changed. He helped to shift my thinking away from just my grade and into the importance of history.

Bryan Lindstrom taught us about the truth of history, from the roots of oppression to injustice involving race, class, and gender around the world. He focused on providing equality for all of his students, treating everyone with the same respect, and as a result, he received the same treatment from his classes. I was in his class for two years and, within those two years, he gained my utmost respect and admiration. His class taught me to see things from a bigger standpoint, to understand the origins of history, all while keeping an open mindset when encountering opposing beliefs.

To this day, he is the only teacher who reaches out to me and asks how classes are going in college. It takes only seconds of knowing him to see how genuine he is; the amount of devotion he has to help the community of Aurora is incredible. As a history teacher, he not only continues to teach how people have shaped our history from within his classroom, he also takes actions outside the classroom to shape it in a positive way for the people of Aurora. Without a doubt, I believe that he is worthy of your votes — he definitely has mine.

— Edith Calzadillas, via [email protected]